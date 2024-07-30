WhatsApp spotted working on a double-tap message reaction feature for Android

WhatsApp is currently working on multiple new features for the Android app. Notably, WhatsApp was spotted testing an AirDrop-like file-sharing feature for iOS phones that would work without the internet. Then WhatsApp rolled out AR call effects and filters to some Android beta testers.

Now, a fresh report suggests that WhatsApp is testing a fresh new feature that would allow users to double-tap to react to a message. The double-tap message reaction feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.16.7.

The double-tap to react to a message feature would allow users to show their love for a message quickly, which adds a bit more convenience. The feature is available on WhatsApp's parent Meta's other social media platform, Instagram.

With the arrival of the double-tap message reaction feature, instead of opening the reaction menu by long-pressing the message, users can simply double-tap on any message to send a heart emoji. If you wish to send a different reaction, then you can still open the reaction menu by long-pressing the message.

image via WABetaInfo

Users can use this new message reaction feature to quickly react to multimedia content as well, including photos, videos, GIFs, etc. WABetaInfo noted that the option to disable the double-tap message reaction feature isn't currently planned, and it will work by default once the feature rolls out.

This could be a bit of an inconvenience for some users because the double-tap message reaction may lead to accidental reactions. The feature is currently spotted in the latest WhatsApp Android beta and is available through the Google Play Store beta program, which is currently full at the moment.

Moreover, the feature is available to a limited number of users, and there is no information on when the feature would make it to the stable release. For more WhatsApp-related news, you can check out our dedicated WhatsApp news section.