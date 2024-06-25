Windows 10 KB5039299 non-security update is out with taskbar and jumplist fixes

If you are willing to try Microsoft's non-security updates for Windows 10 ahead of their public release as mandatory Patch Tuesday updates, it is now time to hit that "Check for update" button. KB5039299, under build number 19045.4598, is now available for download with fixes for a bunch of known issues, such as the taskbar and jump list bugs.

Here are the update highlights:

This update addresses an issue that affects an app’s jump list on the taskbar. Completing actions from that list might fail. A jump list is a menu that appears when you right-click an app on the taskbar or Start menu. It gives you quick access to recently or frequently used app items.

This update addresses an issue that affects the default Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). The candidate window stops responding when you do not expect it. Then, it goes back to a former composition state at random.

This update addresses a known issue that might occur when you right-click some apps. Instead of running the task you choose from the context menu, an “Open with” dialog appears. It asks you, "How do you want to open this file?" This issue might affect any app that has tasks on a context menu. This issue also affects the icons on the taskbar and Start menu.

And here is the full changelog:

This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. When you install them from an HTTPS URI, they fail to open. This issue occurs when the download of the application is not complete. This damages the package.

This update affects mobile device management (MDM). When you enroll a device, the MDM client sends more details about the device. The MDM service uses those details to identify the device model and the company that made it.

This update addresses an issue that affects Direct Composition batched presentations. A brief flash of triangles or boxes show on the screen. This issue affects browsers, like Microsoft Edge, and other apps.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. It is reserved for signed policies.

This update addresses an issue that affects a folder context menu. When you choose the command that removes items, the command adds items instead. This occurs when a third-party service implements a sync feature.

Known bugs in this update still include a bunch of now-known bugs, some of which are over a year old now. Here they are with their respective workarounds:

Symptom Workaround Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen. To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After you install KB5034203 (dated 01/23/2024) or later updates, some Windows devices that use the DHCP Option 235 to discover Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) nodes in their network might be unable to use those nodes. Instead, these Windows devices will download updates and apps from the public internet. IT administrators also see increased download traffic on their internet routes. Those of you who use the Home edition of Windows are not likely to experience this issue. MCC and DHCP Option 235 are typically used in enterprise environments. Option 1: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSourcehas to be set to 1or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value. Option 2: You can mitigate this issue using Group Policies available through our support channel. Organizations can request help at Support for business. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can get to the latest Windows 10 non-security update by navigating to Settings > Windows Update, clicking "Check for updates," and downloading KB5039299. Alternatively, head to the Microsoft Update Catalog and get the KB5039299 as a manual install package.