Windows 11 KB5039302 is out with new emoji, File Explorer improvements, and more

The June 2024 non-security update for supported Windows 11 versions is now available for download. This optional release includes a bunch of new features, such as a new Game Pass widget for the Settings app, emoji 15.1, more archive format support in File Explorer, and more.

These are the features that Microsoft is rolling out gradually to Windows 11 users who are willing to test the company's non-security updates:

New ! This update adds a new Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings home page. This home page shows on Home and Pro editions when you sign in to Windows using your Microsoft account. The card appears if you actively play games on your PC.

New ! The show desktop button is on the taskbar again by default. To change this, right-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. At the lower part of the page, you will find Taskbar behaviors.

! The show desktop button is on the taskbar again by default. To change this, right-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. At the lower part of the page, you will find Taskbar behaviors. New ! This update affects File Explorer. You can now create 7-Zip and Tape Archive (TAR) files using the context menu. When you right-click a file, a Compress to item gives you ways to compress a file using tools like gzip, bzip2, and more. There is also a new compression wizard in Additional options. It will help you choose more formats and add details. You can use different types of compression to add many files to archives in other TAR formats. You can also change the compression level and choose the types of data to store in each archive.

New ! This update adds support for Emoji 15.1. Windows supports Unicode symbol-like shapes for family groupings. But Windows will keep using people for them. Also, you can choose the right or left facing direction for some people emoji. The new emoji are: Horizontal and vertical head shake Phoenix Lime Brown mushroom Broken chain

! This update adds support for Emoji 15.1. Windows supports Unicode symbol-like shapes for family groupings. But Windows will keep using people for them. Also, you can choose the right or left facing direction for some people emoji. The new emoji are: New ! You can now copy files from the Windows Share window. Just click the new Copy button.

New! This update starts the rollout of the new account manager on the Start menu. When you use a Microsoft account to sign in to Windows, you will get a glance at your account benefits. This feature also makes it easy to manage your account settings.

And here are the features all Windows 11 users will get in KB5039302:

This update addresses an issue that affects Snipping Tool. When you use it to record videos on some PCs, the audio has distortions.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. You cannot use it to enter special characters. This occurs when you use the Japanese 106 keyboard.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB devices. Ejecting them using the Safely Remove Hardware option fails. This occurs when Task Manager is open.

To get KB5039302, open the Settings app, click "Windows Update," toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" option and check for available updates. Another option is to download a manual install package from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Windows 10 users are also getting a bunch of fixes and improvements. If you are on the previous-gen operating system from Microsoft, check out what is new in KB5039299.