Windows 10 will get three years of extended security updates; will even add individual users

A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced it would add new features to Windows 10 22H2, including its Copilot generative AI assistant, in a reversal of sorts to its previous plans not to add any more new features to the OS. However, Microsoft reiterated that Windows 10 would still reach the end of its mainstream support on October 14, 2025.

Today, the company announced that for companies that will still need to use Windows 10 on their PCs after the end of the official lifecycle, Microsoft would offer paid Extended Security Updates for the OS for three additional years.

Microsoft says:

Devices enrolled in ESUs will receive monthly security updates to keep these Windows 10 PCs secure. The ESU program for Windows 10 will include critical and/or important security updates. ESUs do not include new features, customer-requested non-security updates, or design change requests. Technical support beyond the ESU itself is also not available.

Pricing for the Windows 10 ESUs has not yet been revealed. However, Microsoft did state that any Windows 10 PCs that log into a Cloud PC running Windows 11 via Microsoft 365 will automatically receive those ESU updates at no additional cost. The same goes for any Windows 10 instance in Azure Virtual Desktop.

Microsoft adds:

Windows 365 recently made a new service option generally available for frontline and shift workers. If workers don’t use a dedicated personal computer, but rather use a device that is shared or an older device, they can access Windows 11 using Windows 365. In these scenarios, you can extend the use of older Windows 10 PCs.

Of course, Microsoft would prefer that companies make the update jump to Windows 11 on their PCs. If those computers can handle Windows 11's system requirements, the company says they can be updated via Windows Autopatch or Microsoft Intune.

If their Windows 10 PCs don't meet the Windows 11 system requirements, they can access Windows 11 on a cloud PC via Windows 365, as mentioned before. However, Microsoft says it may also be time to just buy new PCs with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

A recent online petition posted by The Public Interest Network is requesting Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10, claiming that the higher PC system requirement of Windows 11 could mean that millions of PCs won't get updated and "could cause the single biggest jump in junked computers ever", according to the group.

It would appear that Microsoft is sticking to the official lifecycle for Windows 10. Microsoft did say there will be an ESU program for individual consumers for Windows 10 but details have yet to be revealed including pricing.