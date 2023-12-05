The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim updated with Creations menu, Steam Deck support and more

Bethesda Game Studios has just announced a major new free update for its 2011 fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This update not only adds a new way to download and play with community-made mods, but the PC version gets two big new features.

The biggest new feature is the new Creations menu. Bethesda states:

Previous Mods and Creation Club items are now combined with all-new content under the Creations menu, available now in-game. It is now easier for players to discover, access and play downloadable content made by professional developers and enthusiasts alike, all within the game - and we’d love to have you contribute!

In addition, a new Bethesda Game Studios Verified Creator Program has been revealed for paid mods. Developers can submit their Skyrim mods to the program and, if it is accepted, the creators will be able to get a royalty payment each time their mod is purchased.

The PC version is also getting support for Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC with this update. In addition, the game will get full support for ultra wide monitors, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9 and 32:9 displays.

Here are the full patch notes:

PATCH NOTES New Features Mods and Creation Club menus have been combined into a unified Creations Menu.

Missing Creation check feature added to resolve missing Creations when loading a save file.

Store your Active Load Order and retrieve it from Bethesda.net

ESL Range has been doubled to 4096 records. Source scripts for Fishing, Rare Curios, Saints & Seducers and Survival are now provided as a Creator’s resource.

Resource Pack added to the game to assist Creators. Bug Fixes Fixed crash that could occur when fighting Dwarven Ballista.

Fixed crash that could occur when transferring a large number of arrows to a follower.

Fixed issue preventing Kindred Judgement from starting if certain NPCs had died.

Fixed slowdown when running with a large number of Creations.

Fixed issue that could result in the world being underwater when fast traveling.

Fixed issue that would result in NPCs getting stuck in sit-and-stand loops when trying to use furniture.

Fixed control lock that can occur while eating a corpse with Namira’s Ring equipped while Survival Mode is active.

Fixed missing dirt for slot 1 on female faces.

Resolved issue preventing bartering with some hunters.

Fixed issue where Miraak sometimes does not appear while stealing Dragon Souls.

Arvak can now be summoned in the Forgotten Vale.

Vampire Cattle faces are no longer black in Volkihar Keep.

Fixed Soul Cain sky becoming corrupted after exiting Reaper’s Lair.

Restored cobblestones to the execution area of Helgen.

Fixed unlootable NPCs at “Cragslane Cavern.”

Fixed bad alpha properties on some Solitude assets.

Fixed bad alpha on Blades Armor and Blood Dragons.

Fixed bad weapon values on Glass Mace, Glass Warhammer, Honed Draugr War Axe, Ebony Mace and Ebony War Axe and most daggers.

Fixed some Orcish war Axes not using the correct model.

Fixed Ebony Shields being invisible when equipped on Vampires.

Banded Iron Armor of Restoration has had its value corrected.

Dwarven Scrap Metal can now be sold to Blacksmiths.

Honeycomb can now be sold to the appropriate vendors.

Removed errant collision marker west of Windhelm.

Fixed collision issues that could occur after lowering the drawbridge during The Battle for Whiterun

Fixed issue that sometimes presented the portals in the Forgotten Vale from playing their visual effects.

Fixed issue where portals in the Forgotten Vale would turn purple while opening.

Fixed bad geometry along columns in Vyrthur’s throne room.

Removed errant ‘Activate’ text on wheat windmills.

Blessing of Talos now properly shows a 20% reduction in the Active Effects menu instead of 0%.

Argonian Account, Book 2 now uses the correct world model.

Fixed kidnapped NPCs clipping cell door in Treva’s Watch.

Adjusted placement of iron ore vein that would result in the player’s camera colliding with a mammoth skull trap in Halted Stream Camp.

Fixed floating rocks on bridge under Solitude.

Fixed gap in terrain west of Embershard Mine.

Fixed hole in Wolfskull Cave.

Fixed hole in the Argonian Assembly.

Fixed gap in level in Nchuand-Zel Control Room.

Fixed flickering on floor in Largashbur.

Plugged gap in rocks near Lake Ilinalta.

Removed deprecated grass files from Miscellaneous archive.

Improved performance in Vyrthur’s throne room.

General performance improvements.

Various typo and localization fixes. Alternative Armors - Ebony Plate Localization fixes. Alternative Armors - Elven Hunter Localization fixes. Alternative Armors – Orcish Scaled Armor now is found under “Orcish” at the forge instead of Miscellaneous. Alternative Armors – Leather Updated quest description to more properly reflect the quest. Alternative Armors – Silver Localization fixes. Alternative Armors – Steel Soldier Aldepius no longer has a topic about the Moth Priest during the Prophet quest. Bloodchill Manor Extra Emerald Paragon holder replaced with missing Sapphire Paragon holder. Bone Wolf Fixed issue preventing Zombies from spawning in certain locations while Bone Wolves are present.

Fixed translation errors for wild encounters. The Cause Arvak can now be summoned in The Deadlands.

Plants in The Deadlands now respect the “Green Thumb” perk.

Fixed localization issues. Civil War Champions Fixed missing translations.

Fixed crashes that can occur after receiving associated armor. The Contest Fixed inability to temper Fists of Randagulf. Dead Man’s Dread Fixed missing leg meshes when “Captain’s Boots” were equipped. Expanded Crossbow Pack Fixed localization issues. Fishing “Caught in the Rain” quest description now properly describes Pygmy Sunfish.

Adjusted textures with Draugr Weapons to closer match the rest of the set.

Localization fixes. Ghosts of the Tribunal Prevented freeze that may occur when performing the Trueflame ritual too quickly. Necromatic Grimoire Players can no longer loot arrows used by the “Skeleton Marksman” summons.

Localization fixes. Saints & Seducers Plants in the Root Tunnels now respect the “Green Thumb” perk.

Fixed Madness Sword having too low a value.

Localization fixes. Shadowrend Player can no longer pickpocket items off of the Shadow.

Localization fixes. Staff of Sheogorath Localization fixes. Sunder & Wraithguard Localization fixes. Survival Mode Fixed issue where player could use magic infinitely while their magic was depleted. Wild Horses Localization fixes. PC ONLY FEATURE: Support for Ultrawide monitors (16:9, 16:10, 21x9, 32x9).

FEATURE: Support for Steam Deck.

FEATURE: Various console improvements.

CTRL+C now copies the selected Reference in the console.

CTRL+V now pastes text from your clipboard into the console.

“KAH” added to the console as a command to kill all hostiles.

“GetSelectedRefBase” added to the console as a command to return the base form ID for the selected reference.

Base form ID is now displayed alongside the selected reference ID.

“Help” command can now filter by form type.

FEATURE: “sStartingCell”, “sStartingCellX”, and “sStartingCellY” can be added to the General section of your SkyrimCustom.ini to autoload into the specified locations upon game start.

FEATURE: Macro support.

In your game directory you will find the new file: SkyrimConsoleDefault.ini. This contains the layout and new basic commands. This list may be customized by creating a new file in the same folder named SkyrimConsole.ini.

Resolved issue with screen shrinking after using Alt+Tab.

General stability improvements and optimizations. EPIC ONLY Fixed issue preventing Xbox controllers from being recognized. PLAYSTATION ONLY Resolved issue forcing the player’s camera to face north while exiting the Character Menu while on a horse.

Fixed button prompts sometimes being stuck on screen after loading a save.

Fixed flickering lights in the Ragged Flagon Cistern.

PS4: Fixed Options button icon.

PS5: Fixed misalignment with bullets in the quest list. XBOX ONLY General stability improvements (Morthal). CREATION KIT Stability improvements.

New “Show Edited Forms Only” checkbox in the Object Window.

Data Menu now has “Modified Date” Column.

Plug-ins and Masterfiles can now be sorted by clicking any of the category names in the Data menu.

Titlebar now shows if your plug-in is ESL compliant based on last save.

Landscape borders now toggle between, visible, visible over all geometry, and off.

RoboVoice is now included, allowing you to easily add temp voice lines.

LipFuzer is now included, so you can generate game ready FUZ files.

LipGenerator has been updated to 64-bit.

Users can now browse to select existing voice files in file explorer straight from the Edit Response Window.

Creation Kit now warns if your plug-in is flagged as “Read Only”.

New Papyrus Functions

Function SetContainerAllowStolenItems(bool setAllowStolenItems) native

Sets whether to allow stolen items to appear in the menu (for Containers only).

int Function GetAllItemsCount() native

Gets the number of items in a container/inventory.

bool Function IsContainerEmpty() native

Returns if the container/inventory is empty.

Function RemoveAllStolenItems(ObjectReference akTransferTo = None) native

Removes all stolen items, transferring it to the other object if passed.

You can check out the full blog post here