Microsoft confirms 22H2 is the final Windows 10 version, announces Windows 11 LTSC

After almost eight years of active development and support, Microsoft is ready to announce the last Windows 10 version. What was initially supposed to be "the last version of Windows," came to Windows 11 (and the upcoming Windows "12"), and lots of other changes in Microsoft's flagship product. And now Microsoft is announcing the final Windows 10 release. According to a post on the Tech Community forums, 22H2 is the last Windows 10 version, with the end of support scheduled for October 14, 2025.

Today's announcement means users should not expect feature upgrades for Windows 10. The company will continue servicing Windows 10 Enterprise, Education, Home, and Pro SKUs with monthly security patches and minor fixes. As for existing LTSC releases, they will remain supported beyond October 14, 2025, as described in the official documentation.

In addition, Microsoft announced plans for the first Windows LTSC release. The first Windows 11-based Long-Term Servicing Channel version (Enterprise and Enterprise IoT) will arrive in the second half of 2024, which means companies have enough time to plan and implement an upgrade from Windows 10 to 11. Microsoft says it will share more information as we get closer to the scheduled release window.

You can learn more about Microsoft's plans to retire Windows 10 and unveil Windows 11 LTSC on the Tech Community forum.