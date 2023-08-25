Windows 11 build 23531 brings back hover Search, system apps to open via default browser now

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23531, brings back the open Search on hover, several File Explorer crash-fixes, among others, Task Manager improvements, and more. Also, in the EEA, the Windows system components will now open via the default browser, be it Edge, or something else. Additionally, it reminds users about build expiration date.

The full changelog of the new build is given below:

Changes and Improvements [General] [REMINDER] Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Dev Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 23526. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Dev Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 23526. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Dev Channel. In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links. [Search on the Taskbar] We’re re-introducing the search experience for invoking the search flyout when you hover over the search box gleam. This behavior can be adjusted by right-clicking on the taskbar, choosing “Taskbar settings” and adjusting your preferred search box experience. Fixes [General] Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to not work in safe mode. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when closing File Explorer.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash when navigating to Gallery if you had a large number of images.

Fixed an issue where “Automatically type into the Search Box” wasn’t working when File Explorer was open to Home.

Fixed an issue where if you tried to copy and paste, a file out of a compressed folder and into a OneDrive folder might fail with an error code. [HDR Backgrounds] Fixed an issue which could cause HDR wallpapers to appear washed out when HDR was enabled. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to move the Task Manager window with touch or pen.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager was crashing when using the reset to default button in Settings.

Fixed an issue which was causing sporadic crashes when using Task Manager, including when ending tasks.

Fixed an issue where if you did a search and then cleared it, the view would still be filtered even though there was no search anymore.

Fixed an issue where the search icon would become overlapped with the Task Manager text in the title bar.

Did some work to help improve the performance when switching between different pages in Task Manager.

Updated the summary view for the Performance page (that you see when double clicking the graphs in the navigation pane) to make the window smaller. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Start menu] Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. [Search on the Taskbar] Sometimes the tooltip when mousing over the search box does not match the current search highlight. [Windows Copilot] You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using voice access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

You can find the official blog post here.