KB5037864: Microsoft fixes a Windows 11 Modern Standby bug and more with build 26120.470

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 26120.470, under KB5037864, fixes a Modern Standby-related bug, an NPU reading issue on Task Manager, and lots more.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on* [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Settings] We are introducing a new Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings homepage. The Game Pass recommendation card on Settings Homepage will be shown to you if you actively play games on your PC. As a reminder – the Settings homepage will be shown only on the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 and if you’re signed into Windows with your Microsoft account. New Game Pass recommendation card highlighted in a red box on the Settings homepage. Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel [General] We believe we fixed the issue causing some Insiders to experience an install error 0x8007371B trying to install Build 26120.461 in the Dev Channel. If you continue to hit issues – please file feedback in Feedback Hub. [Other] This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

This update improves the Remote Desktop Session Host. You can now set up its “clipboard redirection” policy to work in a single direction from the local computer to the remote computer. You can also reverse that order.

This update addresses an issue that affects a network resource. You cannot access it from a Remote Desktop session. This occurs when you turn on the Remote Credential Guard feature and the client is Windows 11, version 22H2 or higher.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). It prevents a stop error that occurs when you apply more than 32 policies.

This update addresses a deadlock issue in CloudAP. It occurs when different users sign in and sign out at the same time on virtual machines.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy service. It fails after you use LGPO.exe to apply an audit policy to the system.

to apply an audit policy to the system. This update addresses an issue that affects the Settings app. It stops responding when you use it to remove Bluetooth devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects Notepad. It fails to print to certain Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printers when you use a print support app.

This update addresses an issue that affects dsamain.exe . When the Knowledge Consistency Checker (KCC) runs evaluations, it stops responding.

. When the Knowledge Consistency Checker (KCC) runs evaluations, it stops responding. This update addresses an issue that stops some apps and features from being available. This occurs after you upgrade to Windows 11.

This update affects MSIX applications. It helps their UI to localize correctly for all languages when you upgrade your OS.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Message Queue (MSMQ) PowerShell module. It does not load.

This update addresses an issue that affects the existing AppLocker rule collection enforcement mode. It is not overwritten when rules merge with a collection that has no rules. This occurs when the enforcement mode is set to “Not Configured.”

This update addresses an issue that affects Transport Layer Security (TLS), version 1.3. It causes Azure App Services to fail. This occurs when the web server attempts to connect to a third-party Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) server.

This update affects the touch keyboard. It makes the Japanese 106 keyboard layout appear as expected when you sign in.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard and the candidate window for the Japanese and Chinese Input Method Editors (IME). They do not show after you come out of Modern Standby. To learn more, see Microsoft Japanese IME and What is Modern Standby.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain Neural Processing Units (NPU). They do not show in Task Manager.

This update addresses an issue that affects some wireless earbuds. Bluetooth connections are not stable. This occurs on devices that have firmware from April 2023 and later.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB audio. It fails on some processors. This occurs after you pause, play, or resume from sleep.

This update supports DST changes in To learn more, see Interim guidance for Kazakhstan time zone changes 2024.

This update supports DST changes in To learn more, see Interim guidance for Samoa DST changes 2021.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Greenland. To learn more, see Greenland 2023 time zone update now available.

This update addresses an issue that affects Secure Launch. It does not run on some processors.

This update addresses a reliability issue. It affects a Virtual Remote App product when you use a custom shell to open it.

This update addresses an issue that affects Containers that you create or deploy. Their status does not progress past “ContainerCreating.”

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the COM+ component. Some applications that depend on it stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the time service. You can configure it using mobile device management (MDM) or a Group Policy Object (GPO). But the Windows Settings app does not match what you have configured.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use LoadImage() to load a top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load, and the function returns NULL.

to load a top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load, and the function returns NULL. This update implements phase three of Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) hardening. See KB5004442. After you install this update, you cannot turn off the changes using the registry key.

You can view the official blog post on this page on Microsoft's website.