Microsoft confirms bugs with emoji and the new color font format in Windows 11 build 23531

Windows 11 build 23531, released on August 25 in the Dev Channel, introduced several minor changes and improvements (there is one you may actually hate) to try in the Windows Insider program. Like most preview builds, release 23531 contains a list of known issues, and Microsoft has just added another one.

The updated release notes for Windows 11 build 23531 mention a bug affecting the recently introduced Unicode Emoji 15 support and the updated color font format with COLRv1 support. According to Microsoft, those changes are no longer available in the latest Dev build, but developers are working to resolve the problem in a future update.

[ADDED 8/28] Unicode Emoji 15 support which began rolling out with Build 23475 and the updated color font format with COLRv1 support that began rolling out with Build 23506 no longer appear after updating to Build 23531 due to a bug. This issue will be fixed in a future flight soon.

Unicode Emoji 15 adds 21 new emoji, such as a shaking face, more colorful hearts, two hand gestures, several animals, plants, and objects. As for the COLRv1 format, it enables Windows to display richer 3D-like emoji (those responsible for the "emojigate" scandal). You can learn more about COLRv1 implementation in Windows 11 from the official documentation. Full release notes for Windows 11 build 23531 are available here.

Three emoji styles available in Windows 11.

As a reminder, Dev and Canary builds often contain notable bugs and issues, so those willing to join the Windows Insider Program should back up important data and prepare for potential troubleshooting. Microsoft does not provide official support for PCs running Windows 11 preview builds, so the best idea is to run them on a spare PC or a virtual machine. If you need one, check out Microsoft's official free Windows 11 virtual machines available in four different formats.