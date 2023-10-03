Windows 11 concept becomes almost-reality as Microsoft adds SkiFree-like game to setup OOBE

At Neowin, we often cover interesting Windows concepts as our community consists mainly of Windows enthusiasts and the readership loves going through some of those interesting ideas presented. Part of the charm of such fan-made concepts is that they often highlight what the fans of that product deeply desire to have.

One of these concepts we wrote about recently is dubbed "Windows 11.2" and it has some cool and interesting features that Windows lovers and users alike would have probably found useful and enjoyed had it been in the real thing.

I would be lying if I didn't admit that one of these features also struck me personally. The Windows 11.2 setup OOBE (out of box experience) had the option to browse the web, or paint, among other things via a dropdown menu, so that users don't get bored while the setup runs. I remarked in the article that this would be an especially good option for folks who were still installing the OS on a spinning mechanical drive or hard disk drive (HDD). (Remember that an SSD is not a system requirement on Windows 11 though rumor has it that Microsoft is considering it).

Coincidentally, and although it is not the exact same thing, Microsoft is indeed bringing something quite similar and it will also have a retro touch to it. As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft has added SkiFree -like mini game to Windows 11 setup, at least in the case of the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

In case you can not recall, Microsoft did something very similar to Edge back in 2020 when such a mini-game dubbed "Surf" was made publicly available. What's not clear at the moment though is whether this is only going to be a Surface thing or whether this will be pushed out in general to all Windows devices.

Source and images: The Verge