PowerToys 0.74.1 Patch fixes issues with FancyZones, SVG Preview, Quick Accent, and more

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. A patch has been released for Version 0.74, released last week, which brings the version number up to 0.74.1. This version brings fixes to Quick Accent, that missed some characters, Registry Preview, FancyZone gets some more fixes and finally SVG Preview too.

This patch includes all of the changes and fixes in the previous version too.

Here are the highlights of the update:

#28785 - After trying to calculate the All Languages charset in Quick Accent by joining the charsets of all languages, we missed that some characters were not in any of the languages. This adds those characters to All Languages again.

#28798 - Fixes a parsing issues when converting binary data from the registry files in Registry Preview.

#28914 - Fixes FancyZones automatically snapping context menus on some applications.

#28819 - Fixes SVG Preview ignoring some files with comments after we optimized the file parsing code.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget (Command Prompt as Administrator and enter the command: winget install --id Microsoft.PowerToys, or its repository on GitHub.