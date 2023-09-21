Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Studio 2, the most powerful Surface

Microsoft has announced the second-generation Surface Laptop Studio, its most powerful Surface. Although the new version features the same form factor, it received multiple improvements inside and out, delivering customers a much better and capable laptop powerhouse.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen processors, namely two i7 variants. Microsoft ditched Core i5-based variants for more powerful, albeit expensive, processor SKUs. To satisfy your graphics-demanding tasks, Microsoft equipped the device with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 GPUs, plus there will be additional configurations with the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation graphics.

It is also worth noting that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the first computer with an Intel Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, for processing tasks and features relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Memory also received a substantial upgrade. You can now equip the computer with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 2TB solid-state storage.

Microsoft's most powerful Surface is almost visually identical to its predecessor. Still, you will notice a few notable changes outside. For example, there is now a USB-A port for old-school accessories and a microSD card slot, which was a strange omission in the original Surface Laptop Studio. Microsoft also upgraded the touchpad, equipping the computer with a Surface Precision Haptic touchpad featuring adjustable click sensitivity, right-click area, and adaptive touch mode.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has the same 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, Microsoft has upgraded it with HDR support, bumping the peak brightness to 650 nits.

Finally, like most modern Surface devices, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 lets you replace multiple components relatively easily. According to Microsoft, replaceable parts include the following:

SSD.

AB cover module (display).

C cover (keyboard, touchpad, and pen charger).

D-Plate + battery.

Motherboard.

Cosmetic plate.

Charging Port (Surface Connect connector).

MicroSDXC card reader.

USB-C and USB-A ports.

Audio jack.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be available starting at $1,999. Microsoft plans to ship the device next month. Stand by for our Specs Appeal article detailing the difference between the original and second-generation Surface Laptop Studio.