Windows 11 Start menu is getting a new layout and Microsoft is adding improvements to it

Windows 11s new Start menu Category view

Did you know that Microsoft is working on a brand-new layout for Windows 11's Start menu? It is not official yet (Microsoft has not even acknowledged its existence), but you can already try it out in the latest Windows 11 preview builds. Moreover, the latest release, build 22635.4082, brings a few small changes to the new view.

The new layout is called "Category," and it automatically sorts all your apps into different categories, creating a similar thing to the app library in iOS. With build 22635.4082, the Category view received proper tooltip support, which is important considering all visible icons are not labeled. You can hover the cursor over a certain icon to see its name. Neat.

Microsoft also reportedly changed the app category list. According to @phantomofearth on X, they are now matching all 29 Microsoft Store categories, such as Games, Travel, Security, Social, Music, Developer Tools, Entertainment, Sports, Shopping, News, and more.

If true, this explains how Windows 11 will decide which apps go where. However, we still do not know what will happen to programs installed outside the store. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Microsoft with all the details.

It is also worth noting that the Category view in Windows 11's Start menu is not finished. After turning it on, you will notice some quirks, such as the inability to open each category to access more apps. Expect that to be fixed in future builds.

Do you like the upcoming Category view for the Start menu? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

