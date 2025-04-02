Windows 11 is getting more popular among gamers

Windows 11 continues to grow, attracting more Windows 10 users as their operating system gets closer to the end of support. On the global market, Windows 11 is still behind Windows 10, even though the gap is shrinking fast. On the gaming side, though, Windows 11 is much more popular.

According to Valve's latest Steam Hardware and Software survey results for March 2025, Windows 11 currently holds 55.34% of all Windows machines that participated in the survey (remember that participation is optional, so the final data does not represent 100% of all users). After a strange dip in February 2025, Windows 11 is back in first place with an 11.24-point increase.

Windows 10 is the second most popular operating system on Steam, with a 40.58% market share (down by 12.76 points in March 2025). This decline is hardly surprising, considering Windows 11 offers more gaming features like Auto HDR, DirectStorage, and more.

Still, do not expect Windows 10 to disappear from Steam even after the end of support in October 2025. Windows 7, a long-outdated system, still has 0.11% (+0.01 point in March 2025) even though it cannot even run the latest Steam version.

Overall, Windows has an overwhelming 96.10% share on Steam (-1.48 points). Linux is second with 2.33% (+0.88 points), and macOS is third with 1.58% (+0.61 points).

As for hardware preferences, the Nvidia RTX 3060 is once again the most popular graphics card among users, with a 4.94% market share. The RTX 4060 is second with 4.6%, and its laptop variant is third with 4.32%. The most popular AMD card is the Radeon RX 6600 with 0.86%. Other hardware picks include 16GB of RAM, a 6-core processor, 8 GB of video memory, up to 250 GB on the primary drive, and a 1080p display.

You can find more information on the official Steam website.