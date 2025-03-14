Windows package manager UniGetUI gets even more snappy thanks to new Settings UI

UniGetUI, formerly called WingetUI, received a major performance boost with its previous update thanks to multiple enhancements geared towards that.

Today, with the latest version, the application has gotten even more snappy thanks to a new decluttered settings page UI. The previous versions would stack the various settings on top of one another all one page. Inside these, the various sub-settings could be accessed via drop-down menus.

Now, that has changed as clicking on each of the individual settings options leads to a separate page, and although anecdotal, it did feel snappier.

Previous Settings UI New Settings UI

The update also has various other changes and improvements and you can find them all in the changelog given below:

Changelog Redesigned Settings Page, for a more intuitive, more responsive and less cluttered experience.

Package Managers have their own NavigationButton on the left navigation panel.

Important improvements to keyboard navigation on Package pages.

Desktop Shortcut Handler now has an option to automatically delete new shortcuts.

Fixed issues where the Desktop Shortcut handler wouldn't launch.

Other improvements to the Desktop Shortcut Handler UI.

WinGet will now ignore, if the user enables the settings, any update failing with the result "Not applicable".

Fixed an issue that would cause WinGet to not list any packages.

Issues with Chocolatey search missing packages have been finally fixed.

NuGet-based package managers will load package manifests in a smarter way.

Fixed a crash related to the system tray icon.

The system tray icon will not show blurred anymore on 125% scaled displays.

WaitForInternetConnection won't rely on pings. This caused hangs when UniGetUI was run behind certain firewalls. What's Changed Strip .git extension from scoop source URLs by @SierraKomodo in #3383

extension from scoop source URLs by @SierraKomodo in #3383 Always Update Indexes by @mrixner in #3385

Fix Steam Icons Having An Invalid Path by @mrixner in #3388

Set focus to package when searching with key strokes by @tkohlmeier in #3360

WinGet Code Handling Modifications by @mrixner in #3339

New Settings UI by @marticliment in #3417

Use PreviewKeyDown instead of KeyUp to handle package list keyboard shortcuts by @tkohlmeier in #3410

Disable Package Manager Notifications by @mrixner in #3346

Update icons and screenshots from the excel file by @github-actions in #3439

'Automatically Remove All Desktop Shortcuts' Option by @mrixner in #3338

Load translations from Tolgee by @martinet101 in #3442

You can download the latest UniGetUI version 3.18 from the Neowin software stories page or from the official GitHub repo.