Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues its freebie streak, and the latest weekly drop carries a copy of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap as a replacement for last week's Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy.

Coming in as a remake of the 1989 title Wonder Boy III, this platforming action-adventure game has you taking the role of an adventurer who is cursed to be a half-human, half-lizard being. While gameplay and level designs are the same as the original, the hand-drawn art, animations, and orchestral soundtrack are completely new.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

Without a sale, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap costs $19.99 to buy outright. Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Any

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000-5000 series (game in 720p)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 1100 MB available space

You can claim Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap via the Epic Games Store until next Thursday, July 21, which is when Tannenberg and Shop Titans will become freebies. Moreover, if you're an Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms player, Epic is offering an in-game pack containing various unlocks for anyone who logs into the free-to-play game this week too.