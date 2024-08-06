Xiaomi phones may soon gain a feature to detect hidden cameras

If the latest rumors are to be believed, then Xiaomi could soon introduce a hidden camera detection feature for its phones. The Chinese smartphone giant is reportedly gearing up for the launch of its next HyperOS iteration, HyperOS 2.0, and the hidden camera detection feature could be a part of it.

According to a report by XiaomiTime, HyperOS 2.0 could include a feature that would enable supported Xiaomi devices to detect hidden cameras by making use of the wireless local area network (WLAN) signals.

Using the feature, Xiaomi phone users will be able to detect suspicious devices, assuming that the cameras themselves are connected to the local Wi-Fi network. A couple of screenshots of the alleged Hidden Camera Detection feature, prominently display the message, "Detect hidden cameras to protect your privacy and personal safety."

The screenshots also suggest that users will be able to scan for suspicious devices with a single tap. Once the feature rolls out, users will need to tap on the Start Scanning button and wait for the detected devices. After the scan is over, the results will show if any cameras were found or not.

image via XiaomiTime

Notably, this new HyperOS 2.0 privacy feature seems to be inspired by a previously developed Python-based program named Ingram. The Ingram program detects camera vulnerabilities by screening IP addresses. The tool further includes features such as signal strength analysis, SSID broadcasting, MAC address identification, and network traffic analysis.

This security feature would be helpful for users, especially travelers, who often find themselves living in new locations frequently. HyperOS 2.0, which is expected to debut this hidden camera detection feature, is tipped to launch in October this year, the same time when Xiaomi launched HyperOS 1.0 with the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023.