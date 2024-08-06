A Fresh leak gives us a peek into the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera specifications

After allegedly being spotted in a coffee shop somewhere in Taiwan, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has once again popped up on the internet. This time, details related to its camera specification have surfaced via the Camera FV-5 certification.

The certification only includes details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear primary camera and front selfie camera. Notably, the foldable will feature a 12MP primary camera, which should be pixel-binned to 48MP with an f/1.7 aperture. This is the same as its predecessor, the Pixel Fold.

Additionally, the certification reveals that the 12MP camera will feature OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). It will have a field of view of about 55.8 degrees and a 25.5mm focal length. The images will max out at 4000x3000 resolution. Unfortunately, the Camera FV-5 certification only discusses the rear primary camera and not other Pixel 9 Pro Fold sensors.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera specifications

Thankfully, the listing does give us information about the selfie camera, claiming to be a 10MP sensor. Other selfie camera features include EIS, f/2.2 aperture, and a maximum picture resolution of 3840x2600. It will have a 77.8-degree field of view, more than the primary camera on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, making it good enough to fit more people in your selfies.

There is no clarity on which front camera detail the listing talks about, i.e. if it's the inner display selfie camera or the camera on the cover display. The camera details look less exciting because they are almost similar to the original Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold also featured a 48MP camera similar to what's been revealed for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to start shipping in September. Recently, the pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was also leaked suggesting that Google isn't asking a premium for the design upgrades. It is also rumored that this year's Google foldable, could feature thinner inner screen bezels but be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Source: 91Mobiles