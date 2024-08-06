Samsung now mass producing the thinnest 12GB /16GB LPDDR5X DRAM for smartphones

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has started the mass production of the industry's thinnest 12nm-class, 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM packages, specifically targeting the premium smartphone market. These ultra-thin LPDDR5X packages can improve thermal control by utilizing the additional space within smartphones. As on-device AI applications on smartphones become more prevalent, effective thermal management is increasingly crucial.

The new LPDDR5X DRAM package is offered in a 4-stack structure, reducing the thickness by 9% and improving heat resistance by about 21.2%, compared to the previous generation DRAM package from Samsung. The Korean giant used an optimized back-lapping process, optimized PCB (printed circuit board) design, and epoxy molding compound techniques to make the DRAM package as thin as 0.65 millimeters (mm), the thinnest among existing LPDDR DRAM packages available in the industry. This is meant to improve the airflow thus potentially leading to cooler devices.

Samsung also revealed that it has plans to develop 6-layer 24GB and 8-layer 32GB modules in the thinnest LPDDR DRAM packages for future devices. These high-capacity DRAM packages may power future Copilot+ PCs, delivering a new class of AI features.

YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, said the following regarding the new LPDDR5X DRAM packages:

"Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM sets a new standard for high-performance on-device AI solutions, offering not only superior LPDDR performance but also advanced thermal management in an ultra-compact package. We are committed to continuous innovation through close collaboration with our customers, delivering solutions that meet the future needs of the low-power DRAM market."

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series might include advanced DRAM packages, which could improve on-device AI features. Similarly, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, expected in early 2025, may also leverage these new DRAM packages, offering even more sophisticated AI experiences for Samsung users. This development not only highlights Samsung’s memory technology innovation but also suggests a trend toward integrating AI capabilities in future flagship smartphones.

Source: Samsung