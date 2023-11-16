You will be able to get Baldur's Gate 3 on physical disks for Xbox, PS5 and PC in Q1 2024

Developer Larian Studios decided to also publish their D&D themed RPG Baldur's Gate 3, but as a digital release only. It has launched on the PC, and later for the Mac and PlayStation 5, and will also launch for the Xbox Series S and X consoles sometime in December.

Today, Larian announced that physical copies of the game will be sold for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, along with a PC version. The physical disk versions will be sold as part of an elaborate Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 for launch sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Larian is offering more than just the game on disk in the Deluxe Edition. They will also have some physical extras as well. They will include a 3-disk CD release of the game's original soundtrack, 32 stickers, two patches, a world map, and a poster of the game's Mind Flayer creature. All of that will be inside a box made to look like a very thick book

In addition, there will also be some exclusive in-game digital content and digital bonus features as well:

Divinity Item Pack - Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity.

Bard Song Pack - Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs – or have them covering their ears if you lack proficiency.

Exclusive Dice Skin - Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence.

Paintings from Rivellon - Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Adventurer's Pouch - Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started.

Digital OST - Enjoy the music of Baldur's Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov. Crack this soundtrack out in your D&D session, and get the feel and mood of Baldur's Gate 3!

Digital Artbook - Explore the art and design of Baldur's Gate 3 in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian.

Digital Character Sheets - Peruse and print a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur's Gate 3 Origin character.

The PS5 Deluxe Editon will come with two disks, while the Xbox Series X|S will have three disks. Both will let gamers play Baldur's Gate 3 on those disks. Larian will also release a PC version of the Deluxe Edition, but in this case, that game's disk will have an installer and a code.

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 will cost $79.99, and preorders are live now on the game's official site.