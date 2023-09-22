Baldur's Gate 3's third major patch adds MacOS support and a way to change your in-game look

While we wait for Baldur's Gate 3 to be released for Microsoft's Xbox consoles, the hit D&D-based RPG now has a third major patch for players to download. This patch has two major new additions plus a ton of bug fixes and improvements in a list way too long to reproduce here.

The first major addition for Patch 3 is full support for the MacOS. Mac PCs were able to play the early access version of the game nearly three years ago, and now those gamers can play the full and final version. Be aware that, as with the PC version, any saves you may have made in the Mac version on early access cannot be carried over to the full Mac version.

The other new feature is Magic Mirror, which will allow players to change their in-game appearance, with a few limitations:

The Magic Mirror allows you to change up your appearance whenever you’d like, however many times you’d like. There are some restrictions: your appearance, voice, pronouns and nether regions can be changed, but your race/subrace and body type cannot. Origin characters, hirelings and full illithids cannot use the Magic Mirror. Cosmetic modifications that are a consequence of your gameplay choices will persist – hag got your eye? Swallow any interesting tadpoles lately? There’s no Magic Mirroring those big life decisions away.

We will also remind you that these patch notes do sometimes have spoilers for the game's storyline so if you want to be surprised, don't read them all. Larian still plans to keep releasing updates to Baldur's Gate 3, including "additional features and epilogue scenes."

Larian plans to release the game on Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles before the end of 2023. Xbox Series S owners will have to do without the game's split-screen coop feature, but it could be added in after the Xbox launch.