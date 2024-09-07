Baldur's Gate 3 players have already installed millions of mods since the Patch 7 update

Developer and publisher Larian released its huge Patch 7 update for its hit D&D RPG Baldur's Gate 3 on Friday for the PC version. Among many new additions and improvements, it added a new Mod Manager where players could download and keep track of mods made for the game.

Well, it looks like there's a ton of interest in playing mods for the game. Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke posted this morning on his X account that "we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours." Adding to that, ModDB and mod.io founder Scott Reismanis posted a follow-up message just a few hours later, stating, "Just ticked over 3m installs and accelerating."

In addition to the Mod Manager, Larian included the official Mod Toolkit for the game in Patch 7, which lets people not only make mods for the game but also lets them upload those mods so they can be downloaded by players directly into Baldur's Gate 3.

The Patch 7 update will take a bit longer to get to all owners of the game. Larian stated Friday in its patch notes:

Mac and console players, this is one of those patches that is so packed with changes and new features - including official modding support for all platforms - that it’s going to take a little longer to get this patch through all the necessary technical checks and requirements and into your hands. Although later than we originally expected, Patch 7 is headed to console and Mac in October, and we will keep you updated with our progress!

Besides the mod support, Patch 7 adds new "evil" cinematic endings for the game's characters, better split-screen support, and more. Larian still plans to release more updates to the game, but it has hinted that the end is getting closer in terms of further content patches.