Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox release date to be unveiled at The Game Awards

Xbox players have been waiting for their chance to play Baldur's Gate 3 ever since the game landed on PC and PlayStation earlier this year, and a firm release date reveal is just around the corner.

Just as developer Larian Studios promised earlier this week, it brought forth news about the Xbox version's release date today, but it unfortunately happened to be an announcement about an upcoming announcement.

"Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release," said Larian Studios in a social media post. "We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date."

With that confirmed, those tuning into Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards on December 7 will get to find out when the game drops on Xbox Series X|S. There is also a chance of the hugely popular RPG shadow dropping on Xbox platforms during the show, something that Microsoft is familiar with for its own titles.

The game was originally delayed on Xbox platforms due to having issues with getting it running on the Series S. Later, it was announced that the Series S version would ship without split-screen support, with that feature perhaps coming with a post-launch update. In a recent developer post, Larian also revealed recently that optimization efforts on the Series S will benefit other platforms as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up winning big at Golden Joystick Awards just a few days ago. If the streak continues, the RPG is about to become one of the most decorated games at The Game Awards too considering its critical reception and fan popularity. It's nominated for awards in quite a few categories at the show, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best RPG, and others.