Redfall Update 3 brings a UV sniper, AI fixes, performance boosts, and more

Arkane Studios' controversial vampire hunting cooperative game Redfall has slowly been receiving updates since its launch earlier this year. Today, the Xbox studio pushed out Game Update 3 to the title, bringing a brand-new weapon, as well as improvements to areas like AI, NPCs, missions, performance, and accessibility options.

The new weapon is a unique sniper rifle with the "Unrivaled" rarity. Aptly titled the Basilisk, it comes touting a UV light effect when firing the first bullet of a magazine, which can petrify Vampires. Keep in mind this is a situational weapon, only affecting vampires that have not been petrified recently. As expected, the UV effect also does not work on enemies who are immune to petrification.

The Basilisk can be found as a drop in the open world where Unrivaled items are gained, with a higher chance given to Bellwether-themed containers found on the map.

There are quite a few balance and gameplay tweaks attached to the update too. Here's the full list of changes straight from the change log:

AI/NPC Shrouds, Anglers, and Siphons are now gated from spawning in the open world until players reach a specific level, or complete certain missions.

Balanced enemy abilities and traits:

Siphon’s Blood Torrent ability takes longer to interrupt when breaking line of sight.

Increased Siphon’s resistances to fire.

Vampires deal more damage to Bribón and Devinder’s Quantum Kerfuffle decoy when attacking from close range.

Soulless enemies deal more damage when attacking players from close range.

Watchers react faster to players in line of sight, and spawn reinforcements in combat more often.

Human enemies are now able to climb awnings.

Improved quality of enemy pathing and human movement animations. GAMEPLAY Jacob's Camouflage Field skill will no longer cancel ADS for non-Jacob players.

Devinder's Ultraviolent Light skill no longer shatters Special vampires, and instead inflicts a large amount of damage to them. Regular vampires will still shatter.

Layla’s Psychic Shockwave no longer triggers multiple times from vampire lunge attacks.

Deathmist Spewers now respond to the UV burst from Emergency Flash Bang Blood Remnants.

Co-op players no longer lose their crouching ability when exiting a nest.

Bound civilians no longer show as cultists when pinged. MISSIONS Refined search areas for several missions.

Added more respawn points to minimize cases where players are blocked from respawning after death.

Fixed locations where Devinder’s Translocate device can be thrown out of world.

Improved NPC patrol paths

“Amelia's Eulogy” triggers correctly after reloading the game.

Resolved issues with hostile and friendly states in “One of Us”.

Improved Totality’s responsiveness during the Black Sun boss fight. HEROES All damage-dealing Hero abilities will now shatter vulnerable Nest hearts.

Jacob’s Six String backpack cosmetic is now shown with other Backpack cosmetics.

Hero thumbs should no longer clip into assault rifles when equipped.

USER INTERFACE

Improved visibility of player locations on the Map.

Added input curve visuals for Input Response settings.

Voice chat now has a separate volume control option in the Audio Settings Menu. ACCESSIBILITY Added Single Press options for the following toggle-Hold interactions: ADS, Continuous Fire and all Menus.

Screen narration no longer repeats the narration for the "Close" prompt when navigating the System Menu.

Fixed an issue where all platforms read as ‘Xbox’ by the screen narrator.

Pop-up countdown is narrated properly during first time use of the Accessibility Menu.

Speech-to-text messages now appear in front of the blur of dialog menus in the Main Menu.

Message-of-the-Day carousel no longer receives focus priority after exiting out of pop-up windows.

Increased player flashlight's fade speed when reflecting off surfaces.

Reduced Rook lightning dash attack impact brightness. AUDIO Hero outfit foley has been updated and balanced to reduce loudness.

Resolved issues with audio skipping during psychic echo playbacks.

Resolved an issue where music would stop playing after a player was revived during a vampire god fight. PERFORMANCE & STABILITY Traversing through Deathmist should no longer cause performance issues.

Resolved issue with contact shadows interfering with self-shadowing.

Resolved issue with some Game Settings not persisting between game launches.

Restored default windowed mode to ‘Windowed Fullscreen’.

The game client now saves window location between game launches.

Various performance fixes related to FPS drops and stuttering.

Addressed edge-case crash condition with late joining game clients.

Redfall Game Update 3 is now live across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

Despite the disappointing reception both critically and with fans, both Xbox and Bethesda have said Redfall will continue to receive updates and support. So far, the game has received three major game updates. For those that missed it, the October update finally brought the promised 60FPS mode for Xbox Series X|S consoles too, alongside other fixes.

This may be the final update to Redfall we will see in 2023 it seems. "We're continuing development of The Hero Pass and we're excited to share more about Redfall's new heroes and other updates later next year," adds the studio.