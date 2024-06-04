YouTube's latest 'Dream Screen' experiment creates AI-generated green screen backgrounds

Adding more to its AI feature experiments, YouTube announced it's testing a new tool called Dream Screen with a small group of creators in some countries. As the name suggests, the experimental feature uses AI to generate green screen background images and videos creators can use in their YouTube Shorts videos.

"Dream Screen is an experimental AI-generated feature from YouTube that lets you bring your imagination to life. It generates unique images and videos based on text-based prompts that you can easily add as a green screen background to your Short," YouTube says in a support document detailing the steps to generate custom backgrounds.

Creators in the experiment group can generate custom background images and videos by typing their ideas into the tool present in the YouTube app. "For example, if you want the background of your next Short to be an enchanted rainbow flower forest or a fancy hotel pool on a tropical island, you would type “enchanted rainbow flower forest” or “fancy hotel pool on a tropical island” into the tool and watch your imagination come to life!" YouTube explains.

Dream Screen currently supports text-based prompts only in the English language. YouTube cautions that AI-generated content might mess things up sometimes, and creators are responsible for what they create and publish using the tool.

While the company has not provided any release date for the feature, it said that Dream Screen will roll out to more creators later this year. Nonetheless, this adds to YouTube's ongoing efforts around AI-generated features.

The video-sharing platform recently started experimenting with a feature called Dream Track, which lets creators generate 30-second soundtracks for YouTube Shorts using the voices of popular celebrities. Last year, YouTube added a generative AI feature to its music streaming app to create customized playlist art and unveiled its plans for compensating artists for AI-generated music.