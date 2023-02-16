YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to depart, Neal Mohan to take over

YouTube is approaching the end of an era, Today, Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of the Google owned streaming platform, announced she was leaving after nine years as its head, and nearly 25 years since she first joined Google itself.

In her blog post, Wojcicki said she was departing "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Neal Mohan, who has been YouTube's Chief Product Officer since 2015, will take over as the head of YouTube. Wojcicki will be around for a while longer to help in the leadership transition, and even after she departs, she will continue to be an advisor for Google and its parent company Alphabet.

During Wojcicki's time as YouTube CEO, the streaming service has undergone a lot of changes and new additions. That includes launching services like YouTube Kids, and the subscription-based YouTube Red (later renamed YouTube Premium). Perhaps the biggest addition is YouTube TV, the internet based live and on demand TV series that launched in 2017.

Just before Wojcicki announced her departure, YouTube announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to take over NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the upcoming 2023 season. The season pass to watch nearly all the Sunday NFL games will be available as an add-on for YouTube TV, or as a standalone service for regular YouTube users.