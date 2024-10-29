YouTube Music finally replaces 'Listen Again' tab with 'Speed Dial'

Over a year ago, YouTube Music announced it was testing a new UI to replace the 'Listen again' section with a new "Speed dial" section. Initially, it was slowly pushed to some users, and after over a year, the YouTube Music Speed dial section is finally making its way to more devices.

With the YouTube Music Speed dial section, users will be able to quickly listen to songs and artists they listen to, over and over again, straight from the "Home" tab. All they needed to do was to open the YouTube Music app, tap on the "Home" tab, and the new section will show their most-listened-to content.

According to 9to5Google, the feature is reaching a broader audience. With the arrival of the YouTube Music Speed dial section, the app is phasing out the "Listen again" section, making it easier to access recent favorite tracks. Additionally, compared to the old interface, the new UI looks sleek, as it squeezes nine tracks or playlists into an area similar to the previous UI.

image via 9to5Google

Previously, a 10x2 carousel showed only six tracks per screen, however, now you get a 3x3 grid across three pages, with dots at the bottom indicating on which page you are. So, you get three pages to display 27 songs, albums, artists, and playlists. Actively playing songs are highlighted with a white border around the artwork.

Aside from this, another change seems to be coming to the YouTube Music app. The YouTube Music overflow menu now opens in a rounded-corner floating window, a change from the previous UI that used to fill the width of the screen. Some other minor tweaks such as dropping the rainbow highlighting around cast targets are also arriving as a part of this new update.

If you haven't received the new changes, then make sure that you have installed the latest version of the YouTube Music app on your Android smartphone or tablet. YouTube is also testing the option to allow users to upload custom images for playlists, a feature that hasn't been rolled out to the general public as of yet.