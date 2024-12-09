YouTube Music makes it easier to share specific moments from a song

Earlier this year, Google made it easier for YouTube users to share a specific moment from a currently playing video using the timestamp-sharing feature. The feature was added for both the Android and iOS YouTube mobile apps via a server-side update. It appears that its music-streaming sibling, YouTube Music, is also gaining the same functionality.

YouTube Music is rolling out a new timestamp-sharing toggle in the share sheet, simplifying the process of sharing specific moments from a song. Previously, sharing a song from YouTube Music meant sharing the entire track, requiring the receiver to start listening from the beginning. Now, thanks to the timestamp-sharing feature, YouTube Music users can easily share links that play the song exactly from an exact moment of their choice.

Often we come across a catchy tune or line that could be ideal for creating short-form videos or ringtones. Traditionally, you had to share the link of the entire track and separately provide the specific time for the recipient to locate the desired part of the song. YouTube Music has now made the process effortless, you just need to toggle on a button.

Reportedly, YouTube Music now shows a new "Start at X:XX" toggle in the Android and iOS share sheet. Upon sharing the music using the timestamp feature, "t=XX" is added to the link, where "XX" represents the starting time in seconds. This could also come in handy for those who listen to podcasts and want to share a specific part of lengthy recordings.

The YouTube Music timestamp sharing is landing on Android and iOS apps via a server-side update. However, we would also advise you to ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed on your phone just to be sure. Additionally, YouTube Music is also testing a new UI for the Now Playing screen on the mobile app, which is expected to roll out soon.

Source and image: 9To5Google