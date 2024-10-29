Amazon leak reveals new Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips with up to 64GB memory

Last week, Apple teased several new Macs that would be revealed this week. On Monday, Apple kicked off a series of Mac announcements with the new iMac all-in-one, featuring the latest M4 chip. Ahead of its official announcement, Amazon US has leaked some key details about the upcoming Apple Mac Mini through its pre-order listing.

As expected, the upcoming Mac Mini will be powered by Apple's latest-generation M4 and M4 Pro chips, delivering significantly improved performance compared to its predecessor. The M4 chips are built using second-generation 3-nanometer process technology, further improving power efficiency. The M4 chip can deliver the same performance as the M2 using half the power.

Apple Mac Mini customers will be able to configure their devices with up to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 64GB of unified memory. Notably, the last-generation Apple Mac Mini was limited to 32GB of unified memory. When it comes to storage, customers can configure the new Mac Mini with up to 8TB.

Amazon's now-removed listing also revealed that the upcoming Mac Mini will be available only in silver. Additionally, the overall size of the device will be significantly smaller than the outgoing Mac Mini model, and it will feature a couple of USB-C ports on the front for seamless connectivity with accessories.

According to rumors, Apple will officially announce the new Mac Mini this week with a press release. With its powerful new chips, increased memory and storage options, and more compact design, the new Mac Mini promises to be a significant upgrade for Apple enthusiasts and professionals alike. Stay tuned for Apple's official announcement to learn more about pricing and availability.

In addition to the new Mac mini, Apple is also expected to announce an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, along with updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring more powerful M4 chips for increased CPU and GPU performance.

Via: MacRumors

