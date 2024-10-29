Get the 2023 iMac on Amazon at its lowest price, saving $235

If you are hunt for an iMac bargain, check out this deal on the iMac 2023 which saves you over $235. This particular iMac comes in silver and is powered by the M3 processor which has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. This all-in-one features a 24-inch Retina Display, 8 GB of memory, and a fast 256 GB SSD.

Before moving on to discuss the specs in more detail, it's worth noting that this is an Amazon Choice product which means that the price and reviews are great. It scores 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 365 ratings. It's shipped and sold directly by Amazon.com and features a 15-day refund or replacement policy if you decide you don't like it.

Apple may have just announced its new M4 iMacs but they won't be out until November 8, so right now, this M3 iMac is still the latest model you can currently get. Apple says that the M3 chip is 2x faster than its original M1 chip and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac model.

Here are the specs of this computer:

Colors

Blue

Green

Pink

Silver

Yellow

Orange

Purple

Chip

Apple M3 chip

8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core GPU

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

16-core Neural Engine

100GB/s memory bandwidth

Display

24-inch 4.5K Retina display

4480-by-2520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors

500 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone technology

Memory

8GB unified memory

Storage

256GB SSD or 512GB SSD

Connections and Expansion

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for:

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)

Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA supported using adapters (sold separately)

3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

Gigabit Ethernet

Two USB 3 ports (up to 10Gb/s)

Display Support

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and:

One external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz

Thunderbolt 3 digital video output

Native DisplayPort output over USB-C

VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately)

Input

Magic Keyboard

Magic Mouse

Configurable with Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad

Audio

High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Support for spatial audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos

Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming

Support for Hey Siri or just Siri

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology

Camera

1080p FaceTime HD camera

Advanced image signal processor with computational video

Size and Weight

Height: 18.1 inches (46.1 cm)

Width: 21.5 inches (54.7 cm)

Weight: 9.87 pounds (4.48 kg)

Stand Depth: 5.8 inches (14.7 cm)

Stand width: 5.1 inches (13 cm)

In the Box

iMac

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Magic Mouse

143W power adapter

Power cord (2 m)

USB-C to Lightning Cable

With this deal, you save yourself over $235 as it typically costs $1,499 but is now available for $1,263.67. If you're interested, check out the buying link below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.