Get the 2023 iMac on Amazon at its lowest price, saving $235

If you are hunt for an iMac bargain, check out this deal on the iMac 2023 which saves you over $235. This particular iMac comes in silver and is powered by the M3 processor which has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. This all-in-one features a 24-inch Retina Display, 8 GB of memory, and a fast 256 GB SSD.
Before moving on to discuss the specs in more detail, it's worth noting that this is an Amazon Choice product which means that the price and reviews are great. It scores 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 365 ratings. It's shipped and sold directly by Amazon.com and features a 15-day refund or replacement policy if you decide you don't like it.
Apple may have just announced its new M4 iMacs but they won't be out until November 8, so right now, this M3 iMac is still the latest model you can currently get. Apple says that the M3 chip is 2x faster than its original M1 chip and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac model.
Here are the specs of this computer:
Colors
- Blue
- Green
- Pink
- Silver
- Yellow
- Orange
- Purple
Chip
- Apple M3 chip
- 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 8-core GPU
- Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 100GB/s memory bandwidth
Display
- 24-inch 4.5K Retina display
- 4480-by-2520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors
- 500 nits brightness
- Wide color (P3)
- True Tone technology
Memory
- 8GB unified memory
Storage
- 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD
Connections and Expansion
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for:
- DisplayPort
- Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)
- USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)
- USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)
- Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA supported using adapters (sold separately)
- 3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Two USB 3 ports (up to 10Gb/s)
Display Support
- Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and:
- One external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz
- Thunderbolt 3 digital video output
- Native DisplayPort output over USB-C
- VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately)
Input
- Magic Keyboard
- Magic Mouse
- Configurable with Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad
Audio
- High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers
- Wide stereo sound
- Support for spatial audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos
- Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming
- Support for Hey Siri or just Siri
Wireless
- Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology
Camera
- 1080p FaceTime HD camera
- Advanced image signal processor with computational video
Size and Weight
- Height: 18.1 inches (46.1 cm)
- Width: 21.5 inches (54.7 cm)
- Weight: 9.87 pounds (4.48 kg)
- Stand Depth: 5.8 inches (14.7 cm)
- Stand width: 5.1 inches (13 cm)
In the Box
- iMac
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Magic Mouse
- 143W power adapter
- Power cord (2 m)
- USB-C to Lightning Cable
With this deal, you save yourself over $235 as it typically costs $1,499 but is now available for $1,263.67. If you're interested, check out the buying link below:
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment