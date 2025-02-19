YouTube on Android TV now shows lyrics and album art when viewing music video content

If you love karaoke nights, you will probably enjoy the latest addition to the YouTube Android TV application. Reportedly, YouTube has added a new "Display" button that is sandwiched between the Thumbs Down and Save button, which offers you the option to view live lyrics when viewing music video content.

As spotted by 9To5Google, the new "Display" button appears on the YouTube Android TV app version 5.22 or later. The "Display" button's icon resembles an "eyeball" and is only visible when you are viewing music video content on the platform.

Tapping the "Display" button brings up three options: Artwork, Lyrics, and Video. Selecting "Artwork" will show the album cover against a colored background, most likely the dominating color of the album cover. The artist and song name appear below the album art. Choosing the "Lyrics" option will shift the album art to the right side of the screen, and start showing live lyrics for the music video.

Notably, the "Display" option also appears when you start playing a song from the YouTube Music tab/home screen shortcut. The lyrics displayed on the screen have big fonts, so you may see fewer words scrolling.

Reportedly, there is still some work to do to make the experience better. According to Android Authority, any selection made within the "Display" menu, defaults back to the "Video" view. This means you will need to manually select other options. Plus, the option doesn't appear to be persistent across a queue of videos you are watching. For example, if you are having a karaoke night, you may have to choose the "lyrics" option for every new video you play.

Let us know in the comments below, if you were able to spot the new "Display" button or not.