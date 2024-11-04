YouTube for Android TV adds a subscribe button to the main player UI

It was recently spotted that the YouTube Android app will soon make it easier to activate "Bedtime Reminders," a feature that pokes the user to stop watching videos and go to bed. While the feature is yet to roll out, YouTube has quietly updated the user interface of its Android TV app.

According to 9To5Google, YouTube has added a prominent "Subscribe" button to the player UI. This appears to be a part of the video streaming platform's strategy to make the user interface more intuitive and enhance the overall experience.

The YouTube Android TV app also recently picked up the channel side menu for Android TV. This dual-column side panel doesn't obstruct the content you are watching. Instead, it shows options such as more about the channel, subscribing to it, becoming a member (if the channel offers membership perks), or visiting the channel to explore more of its content.

Now, the new addition of the subscribe button to the player UI has been spotted by multiple users over the past 48 hours. The large subscribe button shows up when you haven't subscribed to the channel. This lets you quickly subscribe to the channel and the video you find interesting. This new option also eliminates the need to open the channel page and hit the same button there.

image via 9to5Google

While that may not be such a big deal, it does make subscribing much easier. However, if you are already subscribed to the channel, the button disappears. Also, the new UI has replaced the fused like and dislike buttons with individual controls, making the UI look a bit cluttered with multiple options. If you don't see the new change, make sure that you have updated the YouTube Android TV app to the latest version from the Play Store or wait for the change to arrive.