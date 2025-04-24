YouTube starts testing new AI Overviews in search results

YouTube announced it has started testing a new iteration of AI Overviews in search results. As part of its latest experiment, the Google-owned company said it will display a new video results carousel for certain search queries.

The new generative AI feature highlights "clips from videos that will be most helpful for your search query, providing another way to discover content when searching on YouTube, as well as topics and information related to your search query," YouTube said.

Particularly, the new AI Overviews are likely to show up when you're on a shopping spree and looking for products. For example, it might appear when you type "best noise cancelling headphones." They might also appear when you want more information about specific locations or things to do, such as "museums to visit in New York."

The announcement comes almost a year after AI Overviews was launched for Google Search at Google I/O 2024 as part of its Search Generative Experience (SGE). The feature uses AI to determine which Google Search queries require additional explanation and creates summaries by referring to multiple sources.

These summaries appear on top of all search results on Google Search and include citations for the sources. The AI-generated summaries might include images and videos if required. However, AI Overviews came under fire for being inefficient and making factual errors that circulated on social media. In one instance, AI Overviews suggested using non-toxic glue to stick cheese to a pizza and drink to pass kidney stones.

AI Overviews has expanded to over 100 countries since its launch and added several new features. Google also introduced an advanced search feature called "AI Mode" to perform a more in-depth analysis of user queries.

YouTube said that the new AI Overviews experiment is rolling out to a small number of YouTube Premium subscribers in the US. For now, it's limited to some English language queries, and those who see it can submit feedback by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting either a thumbs up or thumbs down.