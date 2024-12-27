YouTube testing a 'Play something' floating action button on Android

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature, or rather, a refined version of a feature it has been testing for over a year. YouTube has been spotted with a "Play something" floating action button (FAB) in its Android app. It appears that the new button aims to let users dive into content quickly and easily. By pressing the button, users can start watching videos without needing to scroll down or search for content.

The button appears in the bottom-right corner, above the bottom bar on the YouTube Android app. It has a bold black background with white "Play something" text alongside a play button. Upon tapping the button, it launches the video in the YouTube Shorts-style video player. Notably, while the player is typically used for Shorts, this feature uses it for regular videos, presenting them in a vertical interface. In the vertical player, you will see big buttons for liking, disliking, commenting, and sharing on the side, along with a timeline scrubber at the bottom.

The "Play something" button disappears once the mini-player—a smaller version of the video player on the platform—is active. This keeps the interface clean while letting users watch the content with focus. It appears that the content that this YouTube "Play something" button on the Android app shows is based on the user's viewing history and preferences. The latest version of the "Play something" button was spotted on the YouTube Android app v19.50.

For now, it remains in the testing phase, and it is unclear when this new button will be made available for everyone. But it does offer a great way to allow users to start watching videos. YouTube has been constantly trying to elevate user experience on the platform. Recently, the company started testing a new feature that will allow creators to reply to user comments using their voice for a personal touch.

