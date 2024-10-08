8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal HDD is selling at a 22% discount

If you’ve been considering an upgrade to your storage solution, the 8TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS Internal hard disk drive is worth a look. Amazon US is currently offering the HDD at a 22% discount on its original MSRP during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

The WD Red Plus supports up to 180TB of data transfer per year, making it suitable for handling high workloads. Equipped with NASware firmware, this drive is optimized for compatibility with a wide range of NAS systems, ensuring reliable operation in small to medium sized business environments.

Furthermore, the drive uses CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording), making it ideal for heavy-duty, continuous use in NAS setups or home servers like Plex.

The HDD is designed for systems with up to 8 bays and is known for its efficiency in rebuilding RAID arrays, including setups using ZFS and other file systems. It offers an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) of up to 1 million hours.

The drive also features 3D Active Balance Plus, which helps protect data by reducing vibration and noise in NAS or RAID environments through dual-plane balance control. This added stability helps prevent long-term wear. Additionally, the WD Red Plus operates cooler and more efficiently, improving reliability by managing power consumption effectively.

The WD Red Plus comes with a 3-year limited warranty, with region-specific details available on the official Western Digital website.

8TB Western Digital WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD (5640 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD80EFPX): $149.14 (Amazon US)

