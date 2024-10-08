The Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks that can play Xbox games are at all time low prices

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days have arrived and if you are a Prime member you can save money on the company's Fire TV streaming sticks. Indeed, the Fire TV 4K and 4K Max streaming sticks are at all-time price lows for Prime members right now.

Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at $24.99, or $25 off its $49.99 MSRP. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at $34.99, or $25 lower than its $59.99 MSRP.

Both the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV 4K Max devices can be connected to your smart TV on a HDMI port. You can access nearly all the free and premium streaming services to watch movies, TV shows, and selected live events in up to 4K resolution, with support for the HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos standards.

If you get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it includes also some extra features that are exclusive to this device. The Fire TV Ambient Experience lets your TV show over 2,000 digital images of museum-quality art and photography when you are not using it. Also, you can set up widgets that will give you info on news, weather, your calendar, your to-do list, and more.

Most importantly, owners of both the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV 4K Max can download Microsoft's Xbox app to play hundreds of games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. You will need a supported wireless Xbox controller and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Amazon is also offering a special bundle for Prime members that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a Carbon Black Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Controller, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $79.99 for a limited time. This saves you $56.98 compared to buying each one separately

Again, these prices are strictly for Amazon Prime members, but you can become one if you sign up now with a 30-day free trial.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.