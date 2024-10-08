Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Huge discounts on Samsung tablets, smartwatches and more

As part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can now get great discounts on several Samsung products, including Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Watches, OLED TVs, SSDs, monitors, and more. These deals provide an excellent opportunity to purchase popular Samsung technology at lower prices. You can check out some of the incredible deals that are available now below.

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro is now available for a decent 16% discount. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with a new AirPods-like design, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, improved sound, and Galaxy AI features. The new Galaxy Buds3 Pro is now available for $209 (was $249). You can get the deal here at Amazon.

The most affordable wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds FE, are now available at a 35% discount. The Galaxy Buds FE come with several software features like Auto Switch, Interpreter, ANC, and more. The Galaxy Buds FE are now available for just $64.99 (was $99.99). You can get the deal here at Amazon.

The new Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition 40mm with Wine Fabric Band is now available at a 22% discount. It comes with a personalized Energy Score with Galaxy AI, improved Heart Rate Tracking, personalized suggestions from Wellness Tips, and more. This new Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $249.99 (was $319.99). You can get the deal here at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with personalized HR Zones, advanced Sleep Coaching, an Always-On Heart Rate monitor, a BIA Sensor, and Health Wellness Insights is now available for just $169.99 (was $329.99). You can check out the deal here at Amazon.

The already affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet is now even more affordable. This 11-inch 64GB Android tablet comes with an improved processor, quad speakers, and more. You can get this tablet for now $151.99 (was $219.99). You can check out the deal here at Amazon.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch tablet with 128GB storage, an S Pen, an 8MP camera, and the latest Exynos chipset is now available for $322 (was $449). You can check out the deal here at Amazon.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S9+ Plus tablet with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, 512GB storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an S Pen, and an autofocus camera is now available for $778 (was $1119). You can check out the deal here at Amazon.

The popular Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD is now available at a huge 50% discount. The T7 is embedded with PCIe NVMe technology with read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. Its rugged design can withstand falls from up to 9.8 feet. You can now get the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD for just $249 (was $499). You can check out the deal here at Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G65B 27-inch gaming monitor with QHD resolution, a 240Hz 1ms refresh rate, and HDR 600 support is now available for $299 (was $699). You can get the deal here at Amazon.

The Samsung OLED S85D Series 65-inch Smart TV with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Contour Design, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer, and Alexa Built-in is now available for $1297 (was $1897.99). You can get the deal here at Amazon.

