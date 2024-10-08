Logitech unveils new POP Icon Keys keyboard with colorful design, quiet typing

Logitech has a new set of keyboards for PC and Mac users who want something more interesting than your average dull-looking keyboard. The new POP Icon Keys is a compact keyboard with quiet typing and a vivid design.

Each POP Icon Keys keyboard features a transparent finish in addition to four distinct colors, offering customers a unique take on what a modern keyboard could look like. This keyboard also stands out with four brightly colored customizable buttons, which you can map to perform various actions in the Logitech Options+ app on Windows and Mac.

In the announcement post, Logitech said the following about its new keyboard:

At Logitech, we believe you should get the style and design you want at your workspace without compromising on productivity and comfort. POP Icon Keys delivers a brilliant typing experience and smart productivity shortcuts, in a carefully crafted standout design.

According to Logitech, the POP Icon Keys was designed with sustainability in mind, and it is made of recycled plastic (from 37% to 70%, depending on the color) to lower the company's carbon footprint.

The keyboard is powered by two preinstalled AAA-sized batteries, and Logitech says it can last up to three years on a single pair. The POP Icon Keys keyboard will be available this month, standalone or with the Logitech POP Mouse. The keyboard costs $49.99 and $69.99 when bundled with the POP Mouse.

Logitech already has a set of POP keyboards with a stand-out design. However, the POP Keys keyboard features mechanical switches, while the POP Icon Keys caters to those preferring laptop-styled membrane keyboards with shorter key travel and less noise. In addition, the POP Icon Keys keyboard is significantly less expensive than its mechanical sibling.

