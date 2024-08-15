Meta's planned VR version of GTA: San Andreas has been put on indefinite hold

In October 2021, back when Meta was calling itself Facebook, and back when it was selling VR headsets under the Oculus brand, the company revealed that it was developing a VR version of one of the biggest games of all time: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas from developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive.

At the time, the company said this VR port was "many years in the making." Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg even commented on the project, saying, "This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality."

Since that reveal nearly three years ago, there's been no word on the status of the VR version of GTA: San Andreas. Now it looks like we won't be able to play this version of the open-world crime game anytime soon, if ever.

IGN reports that they contacted Meta, and a company spokesperson stated the VR port of GTA: San Andreas was "on hold indefinitely." Also, a comment from a company representative that was posted on the Meta Quest VR's official YouTube account added:

GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.

There is no word on why this game, which would likely have been a huge seller for Meta's Quest VR headsets, has been delayed indefinitely. So far, Take-Two Interactive has not commented on this development.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is still working on perhaps the most anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. The latest game in the long-running series is currently scheduled to be released sometime in the fall of 2025 for Sony's PlayStation 5 console and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles.