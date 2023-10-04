Google unveils Pixel Watch 2 with faster performance and new features

At its event today, Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 2 with better performance and new health and safety features. The watch is available for pre-order today for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and $399 for 4G LTE at the Google Store, Fitbit.com and other retailers. It will be available in 30 countries on October 12.

The main thing Google is touting with its new watch is the performance. The Pixel Watch 2 comes with a new quad-core CPU which delivers smoother and stronger performance. There’s also a low-power co-processor to help the watch achieve 24 hours of battery life even with the always-on display.

This is nice for people who want to track their heart rate all day as the watch only needs to be taken off for an hour to get a full charge.

To help you learn more about your health, Google has added three new sensors into the Pixel Watch 2 including a new heart rate sensor that provides more accurate heart rate, workout, calorific, and sleep measurements.

Google also added a new continuous electrodermal activity sensor that can pick up possible signs of stress and inform the user who can then take actions such as meditation.

The third sensor is a skin temperature sensor that tracks at night to tell you more about your sleep and monitor for changes in your overall wellness. If you want to know how well you’ve been sleeping, just open Assistant and ask.

In terms of safety, the Pixel Watch 2 introduces some new features include Medical ID which lets first responders know more about your allergies, blood type, or health conditions, Emergency Sharing, and Safety Check.

With Safety Check you can set emergency contacts who will be alerted if you don’t arrive at your destination at a preset timer - this can help to keep you safer if you decide to go for a run or something late at night or early in the morning on your own.

If you visit the Google Store, you’ll also be able to find other watch bands if you want to switch things up a bit.