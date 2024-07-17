Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5 launches July 24 with WWE content and more

Activision has revealed details about the next major content update for its first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The Season 5 update arrives on July 24 and will include not only new maps and the final story mission for its Zombies mode but also a crossover with WWE.

The official Call of Duty blog has an extensive list of new content coming as part of the Modern Warfare III Season 5 update. The crossover with the WWE pro wrestling organizing lets you purchase new Operators that are based on Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio. There will also be a new game mode, Slam Deathmatch, that will go live on July 31.

It’s still all about eliminations in Slam Deathmatch, but in this Mode weapons can only down your enemies. To earn points, you must finish off opponents by hitting them with a Finishing Move.

The game will also get two new 6v6 multiplayer maps in Season 5, Bait and Yard. There will also be three more 6v6 multiplayer maps (Celship, Toonoxide, and Ink House) that are actually variants of previous maps but now have a cartoony-like cel-shaded art style.

The Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be getting its final story mission midway through Season 5.

Operation Deadbolt must face the ultimate challenge in confronting the Entity in a terrifying new section of the Dark Aether. Use Aetherium launch pads to soar through the environment and keep away from the dangerous hordes of undead lurking on the ground. Prepare to abandon all hope as you make your way towards the climatic conclusion and the final boss.

You can check out all of the new content that will be added next week for Season 5 of Modern Warfare III, along with new updates for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, in the blog post.