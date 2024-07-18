Xbox.com game pages now offer the option of launching games on Nvidia GeForce NOW

In February 2023, Microsoft and Nvidia announced a partnership that would add games available on Microsoft's PC Game Pass to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. The first games started appearing in May 2023 and since then there's been a ton of PC Game Pass titles that have been added to the service.

Today, Microsoft announced on its Xbox X account that people who head to the Xbox.com games pages will find that some PC games listed on the service will have the option to be launched and played on the GeForce NOW service.

Play your games the way you want, where you want!



Starting today, we’ve enabled GeForce NOW integration which allows you to launch supported games on GeForce NOW via https://t.co/Nf3xumC9vw game pages: https://t.co/rNVwXNU6gw pic.twitter.com/TBrfsiDoCe — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

This is yet another small but still significant development in Microsoft's apparent game plan to extend the Xbox ecosystem to more than just the traditional Xbox and PC platforms.

The GeForce NOW service allows users to connect to Nvidia's servers and play games on GPUs as powerful as its GeForce RTX 4080 chips for a monthly fee. If they also have a PC Game Pass subscription from Microsoft, those same GeForce NOW members will be able to play a ton of games on most any device, without having to pay for each game.

Earlier this month, Microsoft and Amazon announced that buyers of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire Stick 4K Max can download an Xbox app and play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming service with a supported controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. During this week's Amazon Prime Day, Amazon launched a new bundle with an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a lower price than what you would get if you bought each item separately.

