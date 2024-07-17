All Windows Insiders can check out the new Microsoft Photos update with Designer AI features

Earlier this year, Microsoft released a version of its Windows 11 Photos app for some members of the Windows Insider Program that added image editing features from its AI-based Designer app via a separate web page. Today, Microsoft is rolling out a new version of its Photos app for all members of the Windows Insider Program. This latest version integrates the Designer AI editing features directly in the Photos app.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the Photos app now has a new Edit with Designer button. Clicking on the button launches the new Designer editing features in the app.

The blog post added:

AI will intelligently detect the objects in your image, allowing you to personalize it with ease. Erase objects from your shot, create beautiful portrait photos with background blur, add creative flair with color pop, enhance the visual impact of your image with auto crop, or try out the new text and markup features to bring your creative ideas to life. You will also have access to the editing features you know and expect like filters, adjustments and more.

Microsoft says that while the new Photos app is available for all Windows Insider members, the Designer features are limited in language to English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, or Portuguese (Brazil). However, the feature itself is available in most countries worldwide. You can access the Designer features in Photos by signing in with a free Microsoft account and by updating the Photos app itself to version 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher.

Insiders can also send their comments and reviews for the new Photos app version with Designer in the Insider Feedback hub by using the keyboard shortcut "WIN + F"m and then under Apps > Photos. There's no word yet on when the Designer integration in Photos will become available for all Windows 11 users.