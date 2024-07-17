Get the black or white Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for their lowest price at $39.99

Amazon Prime Day 2024 has brought us the lowest price we have seen for an official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller. In this case, it's the classic Carbon Black or White color version of the controller which is available to buy for its lowest price ever, while supplies last.

You can get the Carbon Black Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for just $39.99 at Amazon. That's the same price for the White color version. That's also a big $20 discount from its $59.99 MSRP.

The controller includes a textured grip material on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case. It has a hybrid D-Pad. It also has the Share button for when you want to capture your cool gameplay with a screenshot or a recording and then send it to your friends.

The controller also has a 3.5mm audio headphone jack for when you want to keep your Xbox or PC gaming audio away from others. It uses two AA batteries and should last up to 40 hours on a single charge. You can also connect the controller directly to your Xbox console or PC with the included USB-C port. Finally, you can use the Xbox app to customize your controller button layout.

The controller will work with the Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X game consoles, along with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. It can also connect via Bluetooth to iOS and Android mobile devices.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.