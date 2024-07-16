The Roku Pro Series 65-inch smart TV hits its lowest price of $898

For a limited time, you can buy the Roku Pro Series 65-inch smart TV for just $898, down from its $1,198 list price - that's a saving of 25%. This TV was mentioned in a previous deals post but at that time it was only reduced to $998, now you can save another 100 bucks.

Some of the highlights of this 65-inch TV include that it's a 4K QLED with a backlit voice remote (Pro), has Dolby Vision IQ, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to live local news and sports.

A full overview of the features is as follows:

Elevate your entertainment: For TV buffs with taste—the Roku Pro Series TV is your centerpiece. Enjoy a powerfully simple streaming experience with brilliant 4K picture, immersive audio, and an elegant design. 65-Inch smart TV.

Bright, colorful picture: Watch rich, accurate hues pop off the QLED screen. Movies, TV and games come to life in exceptional clarity with Dolby Vision IQ.

Razor-sharp details: Dive into vivid highlights, deeper darks, and realistic depth with thousands of mini-LEDs that send light to the right places.

Blistering speed: Follow the action with a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate—perfect for watching live sports and gaming.

Picture, perfected: Powered by AI, Roku Smart Picture Max cleans up incoming TV signals, optimizes them for your TV, and automatically refines the color and sharpness for every show, sporting event, and even subtle scene changes.

Game on: Automatic game mode drops you right in the action. Enjoy tear-free gaming with Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, and VRR.

A smarter remote: It’s fully rechargeable with hands-free voice controls and backlit buttons to help you find your way in the dark.

Blends in with any room: With a minimalist design that sits flat against the wall when on our custom mount (sold separately), your TV is a centerpiece—even when it’s off. It’s also compatible with universal mounts.

Immersive sound: Put yourself right in the action with rich Dolby Atmos audio. Surround yourself with room-filling sound thanks to new side-firing speakers.

Home theater ready: Create the home theater of your dreams with easy wireless upgrades for immersive surround sound and heart-pounding bass when you pair Roku audio devices.

In terms of ratings, the Roku Pro Series scores 4.7 out of 5 suggesting this range of TVs are excellent and well regarded by customers. If you buy, it will be shipped and sold by Amazon.com and can be returned, refunded, or replaced within 30 days of receipt.

