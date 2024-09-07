Budget-friendly curved monitor: Is Samsung's S36GD worth the compromise?

If you always wanted a curved monitor but always found them to be out of your price range then you may be interested in the affordable Samsung 27-inch Essential S3 (S36GD), a curved computer monitor with a 100 Hz refresh rate. This monitor is new out this year and is currently experiencing a limited-time discount of 22% where you can save $40.

Typically, this curved monitor would set you back $179.99, but thanks to the deal, you can pick it up for just $139.99, making it a viable choice for a lot of people and the curvature adds to the premium feel.

Of course, at this price, there are some drawbacks that could be deal breakers. Notably, the resolution is just 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. If you're not looking for a 4K display, this monitor should be fine.

With the S36GD, you get a 100 Hz refresh rate which should deliver smooth performance when playing games, watching videos, or working on creative projects. With this, you will experience reduced lag and motion blur.

If you want to play games, this monitor includes Game Mode which optimizes the display so that you can better see what's happening in lower-light environments in the game. This should give you an edge over people who are using a monitor that doesn't do this.

The S36GD is also using technology certified by TÜV to reduce eye strain. For example, it reduces blue light and screen flicker. According to Samsung, this means the display can be used for long sessions without discomfort.

In terms of ports, the monitor comes with HDMI and D-Sub. There's nothing very extraordinary here but these ports will get the job done. So, if you've ever wanted a curved monitor and never had enough money, check out the S36GD at the link below.

