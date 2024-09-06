AMD's underrated RX 7700 XT 12GB VRAM GPU is what you should get over Nvidia's RTX 4060/Ti

The AMD RX 7700 XT launched at a price point of $449, which was $100 lower than the RX 7800 XT's price. However, users and reviewers alike found that the latter was better value as it not only performed quite a bit better but also had four gigs more VRAM, which can be crucial in modern new and upcoming titles.

As a result of its waning popularity, the 7700 XT has been dropping in price gradually. Currently, one of the models is at a great price that is absolutely worth considering if you are looking to spend around $350$ and want to play games at 1080p ultra settings or 1440p medium/high settings for a while.

The deal is available on PowerColor's Fighter variant, which comes equipped with three fans and should keep the card running cool and relatively quiet.

If you are wondering, the AMD RX 7700 XT is faster than Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti (both 8GB and 16GB models) in terms of rasterization performance, though it is slower at ray tracing. However, with its 12 GB VRAM buffer, the AMD Radeon card has a strong case for itself, and it is far cheaper too, which means the value you get for the money you pay is quite literally unbeatable. The situation is similar to the 7800 XT vs RTX 4070 comparison we did earlier in the year.

And compared to the RTX 4060, you get similar ray tracing performance and much faster rasterization while being only around $50-60 more expensive. The 7700 XT can be run on a good quality 500-550 watt PSU, depending on the CPU you are pairing it up with.

Get the Radeon RX 7700 XT at the link below:

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (RX 7700 XT 16G-F/OC): $349.99 (Amazon US)

If this does not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.