Apple Watch Series 10 tipped to get upgraded ECG, water resistance, and some new features

We are inching closer to the "Glowtime" event, where Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, and new AirPods. Recently, it was reported that the Sleep Apnea feature for the Watch Series 10 may not be available immediately when the products go on sale, but will arrive as a part of a future software update.

Another report reveals some important details about the Apple Watch Series 10. According to 9To5Mac, citing reputable sources, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be bundled with more than just bigger screens.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is speculated to come with an upgraded ECG and heart rate sensor, that will help the watch record more accurate readings. This upgrade will also enable new features like sleep apnea detection.

Sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing suddenly stops and starts when you are asleep. Apple Watch Series 10 would be able to identify this issue, but users need to wear the Apple Watch when sleeping for a few days before getting the sleep apnea diagnosis.

Apple is also tipped to have upgraded the algorithms with new ones within the Health app on iPhone to look for atrial fibrillation. The same upgrades are also expected to be a part of the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Since this year's Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to pack larger displays, Apple will introduce new watch faces. Reportedly, a new "Reflections," watch face which will react to ambient light. There will be also a new Hermes watch face called the "Regatta," which will also be available on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, that will show information about tides.

Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to feature improved water resistance. Notably, this year's watch lineup will be certified for high-speed water sports up to 20 meters deep, making them eligible for the Depth app, which is currently only available on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Apple event will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. P.T. It is anticipated that the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and Airpods may hit store shelves on September 20.