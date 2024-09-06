Get plenty of fast storage with Crucial BX500 4TB SSD, now available for just $209

With modern games weighing over one hundred gigabytes, maintaining a library of games and other files becomes quite a challenge these days, especially if your internet connection is not the fastest one for frequent downloads. A high-capacity SATA SSD can help, and Crucial has a neat deal on one.

Right now, the 4TB Crucial BX500 SATA SSD is available with a 13% discount on Amazon, allowing you to get a massive amount of storage for just $209.99, which is just 5 cents per gigabyte. And since we are talking about a SATA SSD, you can be sure that the drive will work with older systems and laptops without the need for expensive PCIe Gen 5 or Gen 4 M.2 interface (note that DirectStorage is not supported on SATA SSDs).

The 4T BX500 operates at speeds of up to 540MB/s sequential read and 500MB/s sequential write. These speeds are plenty fast for fast Windows boot times, quick game loading, and more. It is rated for 1000TB TBW (terabytes written), plus it has a limited three-year warranty. This affordable and reliable drive will handle your PC tasks with ease at a much lower price than NVMe SSDs and at much higher speeds than regular spinning hard drives.

4TB Crucial BX500 SATA SSD - $209.99 | 13% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.