We have more tidbits on Starfield's Shattered Space expansion including "gross" grenades

Today happens to be the first anniversary of the official launch of Bethesda Game Studios' space-based sci-fi RPG Starfield (although the game was released a few days earlier on August 31 for people who bought the Premium and higher editions).

Today, Bethesda Game Studios celebrated that first anniversary with a post on its X account. It thanks the "millions of players" who have played Starfield in the past year.

Shattered Space, releasing September 30.

The post also offered some tidbits of info for what will be included in the game's first major expansion pack, Shattered Space. It will take place on a new planet in the game called Va'ruun'kai, and today's post stated that Starfield players will be able to find and explore "over 50 new locations" on that planet.

The post also says players will be able to use a new type of grenade in the expansion pack. However, it also says those grenades will have to be crafted with a new organic material that was described as being "gross".

The expansion will also have new enemies called "Redeemed and Vortex Horrors" and players will also encounter some groups from the main Starfield game such as "Zealots, Spacers, or the Crimson Fleet" while they explore Va'ruun'kai.

Starfield: Shattered Space will be released on September 30 for $29.99 for people who have already purchased the main game. Players who have already bought the Starfield Premium Edition or Constellation Edition will get the Shattered Space expansion at no additional cost. At least one more story-based expansion pack is in the works for Starfield.